FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Opportunity Financial LLC provide financial technology platform which powers banks to help everyday consumers gain access to credit. Opportunity Financial LLC, formerly known as FG New America Acquisition Corp., is based in CHICAGO. “

Get FG New America Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OPFI opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.92. FG New America Acquisition has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $11.60.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $91.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.66 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that FG New America Acquisition will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 27,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,021,000. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FG New America Acquisition (OPFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FG New America Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG New America Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.