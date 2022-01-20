Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target Raised to C$30.00

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its price target upped by Haywood Securities from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 234.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Filo Mining in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank set a C$13.50 price objective on Filo Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Filo Mining from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Filo Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, raised their price target on Filo Mining from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of CVE FIL traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.97. 191,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,999. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.97. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.80. Filo Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.60 and a 52-week high of C$11.97.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Filo Mining news, Director Alessandro Bitelli sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.97, for a total value of C$33,521.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$981,704.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

