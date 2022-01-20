Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Finance of America is a diversified, vertically integrated consumer lending platform. Its product offerings include mortgages, reverse mortgages and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network and digital channels. Finance of America, formerly known as Replay Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irving, TX. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Finance Of America Companies in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Finance Of America Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.05.

NYSE FOA opened at $3.98 on Monday. Finance Of America Companies has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $11.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $456.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Finance Of America Companies will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 1,494,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $6,200,934.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOA. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,311,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $634,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000.

About Finance Of America Companies

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

