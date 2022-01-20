Financial Comparison: Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) & AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM)

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) and AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Genfit alerts:

1.3% of Genfit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Genfit and AIM ImmunoTech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit 0 0 4 0 3.00 AIM ImmunoTech 0 0 1 0 3.00

Genfit currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 151.64%. AIM ImmunoTech has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 150.00%. Given Genfit’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Genfit is more favorable than AIM ImmunoTech.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Genfit and AIM ImmunoTech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit $8.86 million 25.69 -$115.63 million N/A N/A AIM ImmunoTech $160,000.00 239.25 -$14.40 million ($0.37) -2.16

AIM ImmunoTech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genfit.

Volatility and Risk

Genfit has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIM ImmunoTech has a beta of -0.94, suggesting that its share price is 194% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Genfit and AIM ImmunoTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit N/A N/A N/A AIM ImmunoTech -13,662.70% -26.80% -25.65%

Summary

Genfit beats AIM ImmunoTech on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genfit

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments. It focuses on medicines to market for patients with metabolic, inflammatory, autoimmune and fibrotic diseases that affect the liver. The company was founded by Jean-François Mouney, Florence Séjourné, and Bart Staels in September 1999 and is headquartered in Loos, France.

About AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech, Inc. is a immuno-pharma company, which focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, various viruses and immune-deficiency disorders. Its products include Alferon N Injection and Ampligen. The Alferon N Injection is a purified, natural source, glycosylated, multispecies alpha interferon product, composed of eight forms of high-purified alpha interferon. The Ampligen is used in the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome and as a vaccine enhancer for therapeutic and/or preventative development related to influenza and cancer treatments. The company was founded in August 1966 and is headquartered in Ocala, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Genfit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genfit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.