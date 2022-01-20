Financial Comparison: Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) versus Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB)

Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kuboo and Lyft, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Kuboo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Lyft
|0
|8
|21
|0
|2.72
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Kuboo and Lyft’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kuboo
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Lyft
|$2.36 billion
|5.32
|-$1.75 billion
|($3.71)
|-9.95
Kuboo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lyft.
Profitability
This table compares Kuboo and Lyft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kuboo
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Lyft
|-43.05%
|-68.30%
|-21.76%
Risk & Volatility
Kuboo has a beta of -0.62, meaning that its stock price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lyft has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
78.6% of Lyft shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Kuboo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Lyft shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Lyft beats Kuboo on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
Kuboo Company Profile
The Suggestion Box, Inc. engages in the provision of open and secure family communication. Its products include Kuboo.com, which is a 3D virtual world for kids, MouseMail.com, AnonymouseTips.com, which provides email tips to schools, local police departments and government agencies, and StandAgainstBullying.org. The company was founded by Howard A. Baer on November 22, 1993 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.
Lyft Company Profile
Lyft, Inc. engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip. The company was founded by Marcus Cohn, John Zimmer, Rajat Suri, Matt van Horn, and Logan Green in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
