Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 1,683.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 856 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FISI. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 49.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 6.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the second quarter worth about $227,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

FISI stock opened at $32.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

