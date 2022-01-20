Financial Review: Provectus Biopharmaceuticals (PVCT) and Its Competitors

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS: PVCT) is one of 921 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Provectus Biopharmaceuticals to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provectus Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Competitors 5391 19664 42046 812 2.56

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 105.11%. Given Provectus Biopharmaceuticals’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provectus Biopharmaceuticals N/A N/A -984.67% Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Competitors -4,240.29% -124.21% -13.79%

Volatility & Risk

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provectus Biopharmaceuticals’ rivals have a beta of 1.14, suggesting that their average share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Provectus Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Provectus Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Provectus Biopharmaceuticals N/A -$6.68 million -6.80 Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Competitors $1.74 billion $129.07 million 0.01

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Provectus Biopharmaceuticals. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals rivals beat Provectus Biopharmaceuticals on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Provectus Biopharmaceuticals

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of ethical pharmaceuticals for oncology and dermatology indications. Its prescription drugs treats several life threatening cancers including metastatic melanoma, liver cancer, and breast cancer. The company was founded by Eric A. Wachter in 2002 and is headquartered in Knoxville, TN.

