First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Short Interest Update

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 317,000 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the December 15th total of 237,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 792.5 days.

OTCMKTS:FCXXF opened at $14.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.38. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $15.14.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

