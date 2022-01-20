First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the December 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of FCCO stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.33. 4,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,372. First Community has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $160.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.67.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. First Community had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Community will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.12%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James downgraded First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in First Community during the third quarter valued at $257,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Community by 46.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community during the second quarter worth about $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

