First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 10.98%.

NASDAQ FCCO traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.94. 14 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,372. The company has a market cap of $157.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.67. First Community has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.12%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FCCO. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Community stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.17% of First Community as of its most recent SEC filing. 49.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

