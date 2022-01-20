First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.16

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.16 and last traded at $30.89, with a volume of 631113 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.95.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.45 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 36.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $63,004.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

