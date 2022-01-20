First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 198.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodman Financial Corp raised its position in Essent Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 202,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Essent Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 44,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Essent Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 106,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its holdings in Essent Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 26,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Essent Group by 14.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 84,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $328,731.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $146,461.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,502 shares of company stock valued at $510,993 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $46.80 on Thursday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $39.62 and a 12 month high of $54.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.35.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.29% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.64%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ESNT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

