First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 640 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 3,047.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEDG opened at $232.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $301.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.83. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $389.71. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.25, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total value of $8,872,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,305 shares of company stock valued at $18,474,212. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $441.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $420.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.42.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

