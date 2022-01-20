First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 1,688.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 447 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 104,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.6% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 886,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,430,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $9,985,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $44.24 on Thursday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.77.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 168.02%. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.67%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.