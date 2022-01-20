First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,240,000 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the December 15th total of 9,580,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FHN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Get First Horizon alerts:

FHN stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.39. The stock had a trading volume of 9,578,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,998,257. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.46. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

First Horizon declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,998,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,641,000 after buying an additional 3,913,466 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3,209.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,417,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,054,000 after buying an additional 3,314,202 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,038,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,948,000 after buying an additional 2,608,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,527,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,787,000 after buying an additional 1,750,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 514.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,033,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.