First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Issues Earnings Results

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10, RTT News reports. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

FHN stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.39. 9,578,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,998,257. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.41. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $19.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Horizon stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,140,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 617,768 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of First Horizon worth $19,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

