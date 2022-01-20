First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Issues Earnings Results

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10, RTT News reports. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.
FHN stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.39. 9,578,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,998,257. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.41. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $19.45.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 34.09%.
First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.
About First Horizon
First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.
