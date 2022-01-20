First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS.

NASDAQ INBK traded up $2.20 on Thursday, hitting $52.70. 3,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,173. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.76. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $53.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.12%.

In other news, CEO David B. Becker acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.25 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 15.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 8,456 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 5.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 11.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 72.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INBK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

