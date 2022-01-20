First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS.
NASDAQ INBK traded up $2.20 on Thursday, hitting $52.70. 3,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,173. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.76. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $53.44.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.12%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 15.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 8,456 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 5.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 11.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 72.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
INBK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
About First Internet Bancorp
First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.
See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.