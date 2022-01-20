First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) PT Lowered to C$32.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its target price lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FQVLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average is $21.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 2.10. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of $15.04 and a one year high of $29.90.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 8.57%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

