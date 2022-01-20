First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Increased to C$38.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$35.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$40.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a na rating and set a C$39.00 target price (up from C$31.00) on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$36.29.

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$35.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.24. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$19.21 and a 52-week high of C$36.32. The firm has a market cap of C$24.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.28 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.0099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$330,289.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,421 shares in the company, valued at C$464,714.30.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

