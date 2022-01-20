First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Raised to C$45.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.48% from the stock’s current price.

FM has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a C$32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.29.

FM stock opened at C$35.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$19.21 and a 52-week high of C$36.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.39 billion and a PE ratio of 32.21.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.0099999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$330,289.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$464,714.30.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

