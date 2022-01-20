First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600,773 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,741 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.34% of First Republic Bank worth $115,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 37,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 165,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,206,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,784,000 after acquiring an additional 41,941 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 16.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FRC opened at $174.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $143.60 and a 12-month high of $222.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.14.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

