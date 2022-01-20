First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Cut to $83.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $83.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FSLR. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their target price on First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.24.

FSLR opened at $81.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26. First Solar has a one year low of $67.71 and a one year high of $123.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.38.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.10 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $68,030.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total value of $133,404.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,003 shares of company stock worth $307,454 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,838,000. Amundi bought a new stake in First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,843,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,940,487 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,235,299,000 after purchasing an additional 602,676 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in First Solar by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,037,923 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $93,942,000 after acquiring an additional 566,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Solar by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,785,000 after purchasing an additional 489,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

