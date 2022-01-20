First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $202.48

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $202.48 and last traded at $202.53, with a volume of 102079 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $208.07.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.61 and a 200-day moving average of $237.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,009,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,060,000 after acquiring an additional 69,748 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 371.3% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 833,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,730,000 after buying an additional 656,981 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 4.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 592,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,847,000 after buying an additional 23,274 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 11.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,479,000 after buying an additional 41,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 390,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,180,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

