First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 13,902 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 190,786 shares.The stock last traded at $59.85 and had previously closed at $59.42.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FXR. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

