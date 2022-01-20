First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 586,600 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the December 15th total of 757,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 988,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.82. The company had a trading volume of 624,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,007. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.05. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $49.74 and a 12-month high of $51.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

