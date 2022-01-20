Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $83.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.53% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Flutter Entertainment PLC is involved in bookmaking business. Its brands portfolio consists of Betfair, Paddy Power, Sportsbet, TVG and FanDuel. Flutter Entertainment PLC, formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair plc, is based in DUBLIN, Ireland. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PDYPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HSBC raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £171 ($233.32) to £169 ($230.59) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,690.33.

OTCMKTS:PDYPY opened at $76.48 on Thursday. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $65.78 and a 1-year high of $119.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.25.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

