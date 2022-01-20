Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Given Buy Rating at Seaport Res Ptn

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.66 EPS.

FL has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.85.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $44.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.64. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 728.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 623.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

