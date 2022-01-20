Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.66 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.85.

FL stock opened at $44.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.59 and a 200 day moving average of $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 13.78%.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 78,080 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 4.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,792 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 7.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,495 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.8% during the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 18,417 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

