ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.03% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ForgeRock Inc. provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FORG. Cowen initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

ForgeRock stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.45. The stock had a trading volume of 734,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,890. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.20. ForgeRock has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ForgeRock will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $233,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 64,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $1,617,142.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,185 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,930,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter worth approximately $24,253,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,466,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,927,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,359,000. 27.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ForgeRock Company Profile

