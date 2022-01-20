Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.90.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FBIO. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in Fortress Biotech by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 514,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Fortress Biotech by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Fortress Biotech by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Fortress Biotech by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FBIO remained flat at $$2.10 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,556. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $209.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.28. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $6.10.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 59.81% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $21.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.41 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

