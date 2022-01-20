Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) Short Interest Update

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 58,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Polygon Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 98,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 47,228 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $731,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 85,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FVT remained flat at $$9.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 4,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,890. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

