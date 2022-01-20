FPX Nickel (CVE:FPX) Trading 6.6% Higher

FPX Nickel Corp. (CVE:FPX) shares traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.65. 378,783 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 400,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.51. The stock has a market cap of C$138.81 million and a P/E ratio of -38.24. The company has a current ratio of 68.64, a quick ratio of 65.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FPX Nickel Company Profile (CVE:FPX)

FPX Nickel Corp., a junior nickel mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for awaruite, a nickel-iron alloy. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Decar Project covering an area of approximately 245 square kilometers located in central British Columbia.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for FPX Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FPX Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.