Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 27th

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th.

Franklin Street Properties has decreased its dividend payment by 21.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Franklin Street Properties has a payout ratio of -1,200.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Franklin Street Properties to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.0%.

FSP opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Franklin Street Properties has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65. The stock has a market cap of $633.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 6.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FSP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,410,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 753.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 329,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 290,841 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 157,687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,068,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 47,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 28,367 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

