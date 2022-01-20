frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,150 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in frontdoor in the second quarter valued at $74,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in frontdoor by 1,474.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in frontdoor in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new position in frontdoor in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in frontdoor in the second quarter valued at $218,000.

FTDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

In other frontdoor news, Director Peter L. Cella purchased 5,000 shares of frontdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $176,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $36.74 on Thursday. frontdoor, inc. has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.06 and a 200-day moving average of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.46.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 1,514.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

