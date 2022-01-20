Full18 Capital LLC Invests $247,000 in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 975,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after acquiring an additional 27,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 43,707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 12.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 34,314 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 256,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group during the second quarter valued at $4,313,000. 38.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CURO Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CURO. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CURO Group in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CURO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,327. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $12.58 and a one year high of $20.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The company has a market cap of $617.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.73.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $209.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.14 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 11.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. CURO Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.26%.

In other news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $18,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Mcknight sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $43,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,093,104 shares of company stock worth $19,728,035 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO).

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.