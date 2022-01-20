Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $821,000 Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 346.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 411.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 4,267.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 62,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 61,069 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $377.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $434.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $430.61. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $486.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.60.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.