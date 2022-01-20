Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 235.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,756 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 127.3% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 1.8% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 20.8% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,352,000 after acquiring an additional 34,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.77.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage stock opened at $357.04 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $218.58 and a 12-month high of $377.36. The company has a market capitalization of $62.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $350.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.93.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.58%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

