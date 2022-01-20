Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,372 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 11.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in UGI by 996.5% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in UGI by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in UGI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in UGI by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of UGI by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UGI news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $67,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $3,539,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,063 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,634. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

UGI opened at $46.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average of $45.14. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $35.52 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. UGI’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

UGI Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

