FY2021 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Increased by Raymond James

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Barrick Gold in a research note issued on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.36. Raymond James has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.50 billion.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ABX. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.76.

Shares of TSE ABX opened at C$25.22 on Thursday. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$22.30 and a 1 year high of C$30.65. The stock has a market cap of C$44.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$24.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.35%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Francis Hill acquired 60,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$25.95 per share, with a total value of C$1,557,467.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,414,241.50.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

