FY2021 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Centerra Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.00. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$277.72 million for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CG. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a report on Friday, December 17th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.73.

CG stock opened at C$10.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 6.30. The stock has a market cap of C$3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.53. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$8.21 and a 52 week high of C$14.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -7.27%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

