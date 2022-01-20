FY2021 EPS Estimates for Chartwell Retirement Residences Reduced by Analyst (TSE:CSH)

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chartwell Retirement Residences in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 16th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Chartwell Retirement Residences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.