FY2021 EPS Estimates for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note issued on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $12.24 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $12.38. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rio Tinto Group’s FY2024 earnings at $7.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.13 EPS.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RIO. Oddo Bhf upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $77.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $59.58 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.19 and its 200 day moving average is $71.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,316,000 after purchasing an additional 552,812 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 40.6% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 74,551 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 21,544 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,260 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 71.8% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 31,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 13.5% during the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 29,815 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.