FY2022 EPS Estimates for Cogeco Communications Inc. Lowered by Desjardins (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report issued on Monday, January 17th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.65 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.06. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cogeco Communications’ FY2023 earnings at $9.30 EPS.
Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.98 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$632.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$622.30 million.
Shares of CCA stock opened at C$100.50 on Wednesday. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of C$95.99 and a 12-month high of C$123.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$99.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$109.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.68 billion and a PE ratio of 11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.76.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is a boost from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.
About Cogeco Communications
Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.
Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level
Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.