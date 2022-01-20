FY2022 EPS Estimates for Cousins Properties Incorporated Cut by Truist Financial (NYSE:CUZ)

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) – Truist Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Cousins Properties in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.77 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.81. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ FY2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $39.59 on Wednesday. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $42.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.78.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.56 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 2.73%. Cousins Properties’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 151.22%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.8% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 386,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,414,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 173.6% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,625,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the second quarter worth $2,548,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 223,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 88.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.