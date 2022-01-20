FY2022 EPS Estimates for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Cut by Analyst

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of SL Green Realty in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $6.80 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.90. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s FY2023 earnings at $7.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.73 EPS.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SLG. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.56.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $77.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $59.89 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.50.

SL Green Realty’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, January 24th. The 1-1.030599 reverse split was announced on Monday, January 24th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 75.99% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 47.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 9.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,818,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,441,000 after buying an additional 674,244 shares in the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $449,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.