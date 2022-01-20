FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Iberdrola in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now expects that the utilities provider will earn $3.39 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.43.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IBDRY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised Iberdrola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iberdrola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.68.

Shares of Iberdrola stock opened at $45.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.41. The company has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Iberdrola has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $57.44.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 9.04%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be paid a $0.5766 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. Iberdrola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.82%.

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

