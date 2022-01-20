Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Short Interest Update

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the December 15th total of 36,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 75,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gain Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Gain Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Gain Therapeutics by 64.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Gain Therapeutics by 66.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 9,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

GANX stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.80. 150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,230. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average is $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.62. Gain Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $17.93.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. Gain Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,482.17% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. Analysts expect that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

