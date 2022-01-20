Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) to report earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Galecto’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galecto will report full year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($2.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($2.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Galecto.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galecto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:GLTO traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.46. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,481. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88. Galecto has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $16.41.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Galecto during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galecto during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galecto during the 2nd quarter worth about $378,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galecto during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galecto during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. 41.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

