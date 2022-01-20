Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $22,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Garmin by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.29.

GRMN stock opened at $131.23 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.59 and a 52-week high of $178.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.58. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

