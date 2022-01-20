GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Up to $42.57

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $42.57, but opened at $44.76. GDS shares last traded at $45.58, with a volume of 13,606 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDS. HSBC lowered their price target on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -41.81 and a beta of 0.95.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($1.67). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its stake in shares of GDS by 61.4% during the second quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,329,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,317,000 after buying an additional 2,027,265 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GDS by 25.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,319,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,021,000 after buying an additional 865,823 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GDS by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,868,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,671,000 after buying an additional 138,440 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in shares of GDS by 12.4% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,646,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,833,000 after buying an additional 291,901 shares during the period. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GDS by 243.7% during the third quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,761,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,696,000 after buying an additional 1,248,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

